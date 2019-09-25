Menu
A Ringtail woman pleaded guilty to driving nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Crime

Cafe boss ‘half a drink away from disaster’

Caitlin Zerafa
25th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:16 AM
A 42-YEAR-OLD self employed Ringtail woman has been disqualified from driving after blowing nearly three times the legal limit.

Justine Toni Walker entered a guilty plea in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

The court heard Walker blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.137 during a roadside breath test in Elm St, Cooroy, on September 13.

"That's a fairly high reading, nearly three times the limit," Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said.

"You were perhaps half a standard drink away from diaster."

Walker was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Her defence counsel applied for an exemption on the Walker's behalf for work purposes given, without a licence, Walker would be without income.

Mr McLaughlin noted the defendant, who ran her own cafe, had no previous traffic convictions, with the exception of one ticket in the past six years, and was satisfied to allow the application.

Walker was allowed to drive between 4am and 6pm Monday to Saturday between her place of residence and work.

A conviction was recorded.

blood alcohol limit drink driving noosa court rbt
The Sunshine Coast Daily

