Life saving Australia red and yellow swimming flags. Picture: Brendan Radke.
Cadets keep students water safe

Sam Reynolds
3rd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
TANNUM Sands Surf Life Saving Club cadets put their training to use on Monday.

The cadets ran activities for St Francis pupils, who enjoyed a day at the beach both in and out of the water.

Club vice-president John Buck said the cadets were there to ensure the schoolchildren were safe in the water.

Mr Buck said the cadets were aged 15-17 and were trained in first aid and water safety.

He said in return for training, the club asked the cadets to help out with safety when community groups like schools hosted beach events.

With summer in full swing, Mr Buck said the most important thing for people to remember when at the beach was to swim between the flags.

“The surf lifesavers will always have the beach patrolled and there’ll be a flagged part where we want the general public to swim,” he said.

Rips, currents and large waves were all hazards people could encounter at the beach and Mr Buck encouraged beachgoers to be vigilant.

He said if people wanted to understand more about surf and swim safety, they were welcome to become members of the club.

“That sort of training, experience and understanding is all part of the service the surf club provides,” he said.

“The only expectation is that people become members of the club.”

For more information or to get involved, head online to tannumsurf.com.au.

