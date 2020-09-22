A Caboolture woman is revelling in a $10,000 win after what she called "the worst week".

The top prize-winning $1 Instant Scratch-Its Tic Tac Go was purchased at SG Bakery Café at Pumicestone Shopping Centre, Caboolture.

The woman said she was still buzzing from the win.

"I scratched the ticket yesterday afternoon," she said.

"I was sitting down for a coffee and one by one I scratched the symbols.

"I couldn't believe it.

"I'd had the worst start to the week. It had been terrible, so you can just imagine how much this cheered me up.

"It was so, so nice. It's going to turn my week around in a big way.

"I couldn't be more grateful."

When asked how she planned to enjoy her prize, she had one thing in mind.

"Well there's a big pile of dirt that's been in my front yard for months," she began to explain.

"My husband has been promising me for almost a year that he will do some landscaping.

"Now I will just pay someone to do it!

"My husband is going to be thrilled that he's off the hook."

SG Bakery Café manager Janice Gardiner said it was the second top prize-winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket the outlet had sold in the past week.

"We're certainly on a roll!" she laughed.

"We just sold a top prize winning Live the Life ticket to one of our customers.

"We were so excited about that and it's amazing to do it again.

"It's fantastic to see these prizes go to local and regular customers.

"We certainly hope it continues."

Originally published as Caboolture husband 'off the hook' after wife's windfall