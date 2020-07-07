Cab driver cops $1500 fine for breaking elderly woman's leg

A cab driver who ran into an elderly woman with his cab, breaking her leg and hospitalising her for eight months, has walked from court with a $1500 fine.

Manvir Singh Attal, 36, claimed it was an accident and thought he had put his cab in park before it lurched into Kathy Williamson, 75, at a Coomera shopping centre on November 2 last year.

Attal pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm.

Outside court, Mrs Williamson's daughter Alex Evans was left in disbelief about the sentence.

"He has just ruined her life and he has walked about with $1500," she said.

Ms Evans said her mother was still in hospital, needed a wheelchair and was still in agony.

She said she was also in disbelief that Attal could continue to work as an Uber driver despite the incident.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort said Attal had been called to the Coles in Coomera to pick up Mrs Williamson after she had completed her grocery shopping.

He pulled up and she moved around the front of the car to the passenger side.

Mrs Williamson was using a walker. Attal went to get out and as he did so his foot hit the accelerator and the taxi lurched forwards.

Sgt Foort said the car ran over Mrs Williamson's leg, trapping her.

Defence lawyer Katie Chan, of KMB Legal, said Attal was driving a hybrid car and thought he pressed the button which activated the break.

She said he was also getting out of the car to help Mrs Williamson with her groceries and get into the cab.

"It was completely an accident on his behalf," Ms Chan said.

The court was told Attal had lost his job as a cab driver but had been working for Uber since the incident.

Attal also worked in hospitality but had no work since the coronavirus pandemic.

Magistrate Mark Howden said he took into account that Attal had only two minor incidents on his traffic history.

"You are otherwise someone who is a responsible and safe driver," he said.

As well as the fine, Mr Howden also disqualified Attal from driving for six months.

Originally published as Cab driver's $1500 fine for hitting 75yo woman