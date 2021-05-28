‘C*** go back to your country’: Racism in ritzy suburb

Carlyon’s racist assault left the victim anguished, embarrassed and at a financial loss.

A violent racist attack in one of Brisbane's blue chip suburbs saw an Indian man punched and told to go back to his country.

The innocent victim was buying a coffee at a 7/11 store in Hamilton last July when he was accosted by Mitchell Tyronne Carlyon, the Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

As the man left the store Carlyon spat at him and said "f*** you c*** go back to your country".

Carlyon then punched him in the head.

Further punches were stymied by the victim throwing his coffee at Carlyon who is from Redcliffe.

Police prosecutor Snr Sgt Sean Franklin said it was "abhorrent conduct" that must be denounced.

"The racist undertones associated with it make it a more serious example of assault," he said.

In a victim impact statement the man said he suffered mental anguish, embarrassment and financial loss from not working but felt lucky given "one punch can kill".

Carlyon pleaded guilty today to assault occasioning actual bodily harm along with about 25 other offences including another assault, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, drug driving and stealing.

The court heard Carlyon also punched a customer at a service station after the man was curt towards staff.

Carlyon followed the man outside as he apologised before punching him in the head knocking him briefly unconscious.

On July 11 he broke into a home in Hamilton stealing about $1500 worth of property.

Snr Sgt Franklin sought $1500 compensation each for the two assault victims and the burglary victim.

Carlyon's lawyer James Bakker said his client had a "prejudicial" upbringing dominated by drug addiction but had been a model prisoner since his incarceration eight months ago on the charges.

He suffered from mental health issues, the court heard.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said the offending covered a three month prior where Carlyon was "out of control, heavily using dangerous drugs".

" Each of those attacks was completely unwarranted," he said.

"That offending comes in the context of a bad criminal history."

Carylon was sentenced to a total of three years with a parole release date of August 14. He was ordered to pay $4500 compensation to the victims.

