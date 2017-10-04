27°
Bywaters family welcome baby boy with a buzz

CUTE: Mum Jay Bywaters with newborn Bodhi and daughter Eva, 3, share bonding time at the Mater Hospital in West Gladstone.
Caroline Tung
by

BABY boy Bodhi Bywaters was welcomed into the world yesterday morning by his extended family.

Brad and Jay Bywaters were proud of their baby boy, who was born at 8.30am and weighed a little bit over 3kg.

Grandparents from Jay's side, Steven and Trish Mullinger, and Brad's mother Ruth Bywaters, cuddling big sister Eva, were all there to greet him with mum and dad.

Bodhi was a peaceful bundle of joy at the Mater Hospital as he slept in his mother's arm.

"He's been very quiet, he's a very quiet baby, so hopefully that stays the same,” Mr Bywaters said.

Eva, 3, is already looking forward to having playtime and interacting with a little brother.

Mum Jay Bywaters with newborn Bodhi Bywaters, grandma Ruth Bywaters, Eva Bywaters, 3, grandma Trish Mullinger, and dad Brad Bywaters.
Mrs Bywaters opted to deliver her second baby by caesarean.

"It was caesarean, it was pretty easy,” she said.

There were no surprises, and little Bodhi didn't give anyone a hard time.

Mr Bywaters said:

"We were in pretty early, didn't have to think about anything.”

H

e said the lead-up to the his first son's birth was very casual.

"We were a little bit nervous before, but there were no surprises,” he said.

It's a little too early to tell who little Bodhi looks more like, mum or dad, as the family tried to compare pictures of him and Eva when she was born.

"He hasn't opened his eyes too much, so it's a hard to tell who he looks like more,” Mr Bywaters said.

Gladstone Observer
