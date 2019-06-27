Byron festival more popular than Ed Sheeran, Metallica

EVENT: One of the stages at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah.

EVENT: One of the stages at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

BLUESFEST Byron Bay 2019 was confirmed as the top grossing live event on Pollstar's International Live Box Office charts, confirming its position as one of the world's biggest music festivals.

Bluesfest 2019 ranked in the list above live events by Ed Sheeran, Metallica, Cirque du Soleil and Maroon 5.

The 30th version of the festival, which featured Ben Harper, Norah Jones and Iggy Pop amongst dozens of other performers, grossing AUD $15,670,000.

According to the charts, Bluesfest sold 105,385 tickets during its 2019 five-day event

"It's not every day you wake up to find Bluesfest is on top of the international live music magazine, Pollstar's International Box Office, holding the number one spot as the highest grossing event in the world," Bluesfest director, Peter Noble said on a social media post.

Noble recently revealed that the festival is worth more to the NSW economy than sport and movies.

Attendance at the 2019 festival equalled its crowd numbers for 2015, just slightly below its highest ever crowd, recorded in 2014.

The Tyagarah event is working towards its 2020 edition, which will take place from April 9-13 .