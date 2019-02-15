Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Carroll pictured at Bronte, will host a live narration of his photos taken of the world surfing tour in the mid 80s. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Tom Carroll pictured at Bronte, will host a live narration of his photos taken of the world surfing tour in the mid 80s. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Surfing

Surfing royalty to feature at Byron festival

by Michael Saunders
15th Feb 2019 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING legend Tom Carroll, legendary filmographer Taylor Steele and reigning women's world champion Stephanie Gilmore are just some of the big names coming to this year's Byron Bay Surf Festival.

Now in its ninth year, the festival will feature some of the biggest names in surfing's colourful history as they celebrate the past, present and future of the sport.

One of the features of the four day festival will include Tom Carroll's 1980 - 1985 photo collection.

The two time world champion and former pipeline master will narrate his personal collection of images from the mid 80s and will include special guest speakers and a short film screening.

Dave Rastovich, pictured here surfing at Burleigh Heads, will be part of the “surf legends lounge” at the festival. Picture: Burleigh Boardriders
Dave Rastovich, pictured here surfing at Burleigh Heads, will be part of the “surf legends lounge” at the festival. Picture: Burleigh Boardriders

Other highlights include the 'surf legends lounge' featuring former world champion Mark Occhilupo, soul surfer Dave Rastovich and cinematographer Taylor Steele taking part in a live panel discussion while women's surfing pioneers Lisa Anderson and Kelia Moniz will join Stephanie Gilmore for an all-female Q and A.

INCOMING WSL GM'S PLANS TO BRING A WAVE POOL TO THE GOLD COAST

12.3.2000. Four-time Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP) world champion, Lisa Andersen, of the United States, will be speaking as well as premiering her new documentary ‘Trouble’. (AP Photo/Pierre Tostee, Assoc. of Surfing Professionals)
12.3.2000. Four-time Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP) world champion, Lisa Andersen, of the United States, will be speaking as well as premiering her new documentary ‘Trouble’. (AP Photo/Pierre Tostee, Assoc. of Surfing Professionals)

The festival will also include film premieres, surf photography competitions, art markets, yoga sessions, surf contests, sunset cinema, art show and live music performances.

The Byron Bay Surf Festival will take place from February 20 to 24. For more information and tickets visit www.byronbaysurffestival.com.au

SURF PHOTO LEGEND TED GRAMBEAU SHARES TIPS OF THE TRADE

More Stories

byron bay gold coast surfing

Top Stories

    Man in hospital after car crashes into tree at Calliope

    premium_icon Man in hospital after car crashes into tree at Calliope

    News The crash occured 4kms near the Calliope crossroads last night.

    Report reveals encouraging signs for owners and investors

    premium_icon Report reveals encouraging signs for owners and investors

    News The Gladstone land market could be showing signs of lifting.

    'Mismanagement and bureaucracy' made bushfires worse: LNP

    premium_icon 'Mismanagement and bureaucracy' made bushfires worse: LNP

    Politics State Govt attacked for blocking inquiry into devastating fires

    Fresh look for airport website

    Fresh look for airport website

    News Makeover for Gladstone Airport website.

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:00 AM