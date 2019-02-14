Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Bluesfest could be lured to Sunshine Coast

by Nic Darveniza
12th Feb 2019 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLAND will make a bid for the iconic Byron Bay Bluesfest after organisers said proposed license laws would make it impossible to continue operating in New South Wales.

An open letter penned by Bluesfest festival director Peter Noble has promised this year's 30th anniversary event will be the last in NSW if tough music festival legislation goes ahead.

Under the proposal, festival organisers in NSW would be forced to apply for a special liquor license that places liability for festival attendee overdoses on organisers, instead of individuals.

 

Byron Bay Bluesfest organiser Peter Noble says the NSW government is “hellbent” on destroying music festivals. Picture: Luke Marsden
Byron Bay Bluesfest organiser Peter Noble says the NSW government is “hellbent” on destroying music festivals. Picture: Luke Marsden

Reader poll

Would you want to see the Blues Fest on the Sunshine Coast?

View Results

The legislation, according to Mr Noble, will render it impossible to conduct music festivals in the state and "decimate" the industry.

"I am saying now, Bluesfest will leave NSW. We have no choice, it's a matter of survival," he said.

"I have never experienced such poorly thought-out, unbalanced legislation.

"Why do you seem to be hellbent on destroying our industry? I am requesting all major state events and tourism ministers to get in touch."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said Woodford would be a "perfect site" for the Bluesfest.

"We'd be more than happy to sit down with the organisers of the Byron Bay Bluesfest," she said.

"We have a long history of poaching some of NSW's best events, including Ipswich's iconic CMC Rocks - which started out in the Hunter Valley.

"We've got the perfect site at Woodford, where we currently host the Woodford Folk Festival - the largest festival in the country."

More Stories

bluesfest byron bay editors picks nsw queensland sunshine coast woodford

Top Stories

    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for EarlyPrenuer program with three more schools joining.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    News Gladstone beats out QUT Mackay to welcome pilot biorefinery.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM