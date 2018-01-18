Byron band In Hearts Wake get ready for Gladstone

HAVE A LAUGH: In Hearts Wake promises fun and energy and that "you'll leave with a smile on your face”.

HAVE A LAUGH: In Hearts Wake promises fun and energy and that "you'll leave with a smile on your face”. Ellie Mitchell

THEY'RE an Aussie metalcore band with a message.

In Hearts Wake kicked off their Australia-wide Great Southern Land tour in Cairns last night and will hit Gladstone tomorrow.

"It's going to be great, I'm excited, all our phones work, and we don't have to adjust time zones," frontman Jake Taylor said.

The Aussie band will play almost 30 gigs in about 45 days, many of them back-to-back but Taylor said this was normal.

"You've just got to look after yourself. Sleep, water have a good diet," he said.

In Hearts Wake have been touring Europe, America, and the UK on the back of their most recent album Ark, which came out in April.

The album focuses on one of the world's biggest issues - global water supplies, its affordability and keeping our ocean's clean.

Most of the band members grew up at Byron Bay, so it's perhaps not surprising, their focus on the deep blue.

While Ark looks to inspire people to care for the planet, the band puts their money where their mouth is, holding regular marine clean-ups where they ask their fans to help out.

"We turn up at various destinations and clean up, we've done it in America," Taylor said.

For this tour, the band will liaise with Sea Shepherd to organise clean-ups, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for details.

Their music genre, metalcore, is a fusion of extreme metal and hardcore punk.

"It's hard-hitting, it's less like shred, more hardcore involved - it's a fusion of singing and heavy vocals," Taylor said.

He and his band mates used to go to hardcore shows in Byron Bay from age 12.

"There was quite a scene happening in Byron Bay," Taylor said.

If you're not familiar with the band, their music is in a similar vein to fellow Byron Bay band Parkway Drive and to Gympie-born band The Amity Affliction.

The boys will play at the Oaks Grand Gladstone tomorrow night.

"We've got a few tricks up our sleeve, you'll laugh," Taylor said.

A hotel spokesperson said: "We're excited for this one-off event, ticket sales are expected to sell out by Friday."

FAST FACTS

Tomorrow at the Grand Hotel. Doors at 6pm.

For tickets go to inheartswake.com or purchase at the door, 18+.

Support is Young Lions.