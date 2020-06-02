Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Toowoomba Bypass will require repairs in four places.
The Toowoomba Bypass will require repairs in four places.
Information

Bypass lanes to close for surface repairs

2nd Jun 2020 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETOURS will be in place from tomorrow on the Toowoomba Bypass after several issues with the asphalt surface were discovered, requiring repairs.

Nexus Infrastructure, which built the $1.6 billion road project, will carry out repairs from tomorrow until Saturday on the surface of four of the bypass' bridges.

The company released a statement, saying cars would be detoured in one section.

"Repairs are required where localised sections of the asphalt surface have not bonded correctly to the bridge deck and need to be repaired to ensure a consistent road surface," the statement said.

"Three of the four bridges on the bypass will remain open during these works using traffic control.

"However, the Wirths Rd overpass will involve a detour via the off-ramp and on-ramp at the Warrego Highway interchange."

Nexus said short delays should be expected by motorists.

"Safety of the toll road is our highest priority so please follow all signage, speed limits and traffic control in place during these works," it said.

The Toowoomba Bypass was opened on September 8, after several years in construction.

Locations of works:

- Gittins Rd overpass - eastbound lane

- Old Goombungee Rd overpass - westbound lane

- Gowrie Creek bridge - westbound lane

- Wirths Rd overpass - westbound lane

nexus infrastructure road repairs toowoomba toowoomba bypass
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Modern technology added to one of region’s oldest cemeteries

        premium_icon Modern technology added to one of region’s oldest cemeteries

        News ONE of the region’s oldest cemeteries will undergo modernisation with the installation of more than 60 crypts.

        Stockland launches out of COVID-19 with new content

        premium_icon Stockland launches out of COVID-19 with new content

        News Stockland has exciting new interactive opportunities for Gladstone region locals...

        IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 2.

        What Baffle Creek? Yesterday’s government response

        premium_icon What Baffle Creek? Yesterday’s government response

        News The Palaszczuk government has been accused of “dragging the chain” on approvals for...