Byfield flood photos: drivers ignore the ‘forget it’ message

One of Central Queensland’s foremost safe driving advocates has slammed a Byfield resident who drove into flooded roads, and then boasted about it on social media.

Leyland Barnett said he found the images “disturbing”.

The post, on Who Got The Rain, showed two vehicles, a ute and an SUV, crossing the Byfield road in convoy.

Taken from the vehicle at the back, the photos show the blue SUV emerging into the water to the level of its bonnet.

The post quickly attracted dozens of negative comments which didn’t seem to faze the woman who posted them, or some of her fellow rural drivers.

“Love the city people trying to tell country people how to drive in their own environment,” wrote one person.

“Who’s to say they didn’t walk it first?” said another.

Mr Barnett, who’s had a lifetime of rural driving and training drivers, said he wished the message would get across that “if it is flooded, forget it.”

“I have seen trees and logs come down in flood waters that could easily take out a vehicle,” he said.

“If the road surface is washed out underneath, the engine intake pipe would be submerged and the engine will seize.

What do you do if the engine seizes in the middle of a considerably long flood way and the flood water rises?”

The message is particularly poignant this week, following reports a Sydney man was on the phone with emergency services for more than 40 minutes before he drowned in his car.

“Condolences to his family and the call taker,” wrote in reader.

“I could not imagine being the person on the other end of that conversation.”

Mr Barnett said that most flood waters receded quickly, so waiting a few hours for them to clear was the sensible option.

“Not are you only risking your own lives you are risking the lives of rescue people,” he said.

His message to the Byfield driver, whose car doesn’t seem to have any snorkels, is clear.

“In future, if it’s flooded… forget it.”