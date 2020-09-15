BY THE NUMBERS: How the Kirkwood Drive-In fared

Friday night at the Kirkwood Drive-In on September 11, 2020.

THE KIRKWOOD drive-in movies last weekend have been hailed a success with a total of 222 cars attending.

Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon were all sold out events with 80 cars at the night sessions and 30 in the afternoon.

The Gladstone Regional Council Events and entertainment team observed between two to six people in each car.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was definitely considering hosting the event in the future.

Picture: Tony Ward

“Council is focused on providing opportunities for the community to connect in a safe, inclusive way,” Cr Burnett said.

“The Events and Entertainment team are designing events to meet the current COVID-19 health requirements, such as the Symphony Under the Stars and a new event that we are excited to announce very soon.”

He said should the Drive-In movies be held again, the team would look to host during the school holidays with a focus on night sessions.

By Numbers

Friday 6pm: 80 cars – Sold Out (80 max capacity)

Saturday 2pm: 15 Cars (30 max capacity)

Saturday 6pm: 80 cars – Sold Out (80 max capacity)

Sunday 10am: 17 cars (30 max capacity)

Sunday 2pm: 30 cars – Sold Out (30 max capacity)

Total Cars over 5 sessions: 222 cars (250 total max capacity).

