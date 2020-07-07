By the numbers: How $221M will be spent in Gladstone region

GLADSTONE Regional Council is responsible for many key community services and assets across the region from its $252.32 million annual budget.

The council’s “Connect. Innovate. Diversify” vision guides how the needs of the community will be met and how they will be delivered for the 2020-21 financial year.

Cr Matt Burnett said the theme of this year’s budget, Our Community, Our Future was aimed at helping the community and the economy recover from COVID-19.

To do this, all council rates and charges will be frozen, there will be no increase in domestic waste and recycling charges and a 1 per-cent decrease in the average general rate.

In total, $64.8 million has been allocated to capital works to maintain and upgrade key assets and community projects.

A further $17.8 million will be spent on waste water and water supply infrastructure projects and $9.6 million on capital roads projects.

Capital community assets and facilities will involve expenditure of $15.3 million and $4.5 million will be spent on parks.

Bridge upgrades, renewals and replacements will cost council $3.1 million.

The pensioner rebate of $300 has increased by $5 and $2.4 million will be spent on footpath and cycleway upgrades.

BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL SPEND FOR 2020-21.

Roads - $62.9 million

Water services - $39.5 million

Sewerage services - $29.2 million

Waste services - $25.9 million

Parks - $20.8 million

Strategic projects - $14.7 million

Arts and culture - $6.7 million

Pest and environmental management $5.09 million

Community development and support $5.05 million

Library services - $3.7 million

Local laws - $3.6 million

Talent and development - $2.8 million

Economic development $1.6 million

Total spend from $252.32 million budget = $221.54 million