Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOING SOLO: The Human Powered Water Craft category has been popular at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp.
GOING SOLO: The Human Powered Water Craft category has been popular at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp. Matt Harris
News

BY THE NUMBERS: Category doubles in size

MATT HARRIS
by
6th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Human Powered Water Craft category has increased in popularity at this year's HookUp after being introduced to the competition last year.

HookUp president Jenny McGuire said the number of entries in the category had doubled from 2018.

"From handing out the stickers for people to compete in it there has been huge numbers compared to last year,” Mrs McGuire said.

"And visibly looking at the Boyne River the numbers of mums and kids, dads and kids or teenage kids out there - with a lot of them wearing the QAL/Rio Tinto/BSL HookUp shirts on their human-powered water craft - is absolute gold.

"The reason QAL, BSL and Rio Tinto decided to put up the extra $10 from each entrant to go towards domestic violence prevention was because we thought it had a huge family orientation last year.

"I think that extra initiative for domestic violence has really created a great category.”

Early numbers

  • 3074 entries (up from 3055 last year)
  • 3 per cent increase in junior tickets
  • 31 per cent registered from outside 4680 postcode
  • 60 people from interstate, two overseas
  • According to surveys they bring an average of 2.4 people with them when they come
  • That equals 3277 people coming into this region
  • According to Tourism Events Queensland people coming into the region to fish are likely to spend $174 a day
  • Human Powered Water Craft has doubled.
boyne tannum hookup canoeing fishing kayaking paddling
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Confident we'll get it done': Push for net-free extension

    premium_icon 'Confident we'll get it done': Push for net-free extension

    News Efforts to extend Boyne River net-free period past May 1 are advancing.

    GALLERY: All the photos from day 3 at HookUp

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the photos from day 3 at HookUp

    News Were you snapped by our photographer on day three?

    'An educational thing': Supertank lures the crowd at HookUp

    premium_icon 'An educational thing': Supertank lures the crowd at HookUp

    News Plenty of interest shown for semi-trailer sized fish tank.

    'Grateful': Jet ski winner quick to take prize for a spin

    premium_icon 'Grateful': Jet ski winner quick to take prize for a spin

    News A Tannum Sands father of two won Saturday's major prize at HookUp.