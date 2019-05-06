BY THE NUMBERS: Category doubles in size

GOING SOLO: The Human Powered Water Craft category has been popular at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp.

THE Human Powered Water Craft category has increased in popularity at this year's HookUp after being introduced to the competition last year.

HookUp president Jenny McGuire said the number of entries in the category had doubled from 2018.

"From handing out the stickers for people to compete in it there has been huge numbers compared to last year,” Mrs McGuire said.

"And visibly looking at the Boyne River the numbers of mums and kids, dads and kids or teenage kids out there - with a lot of them wearing the QAL/Rio Tinto/BSL HookUp shirts on their human-powered water craft - is absolute gold.

"The reason QAL, BSL and Rio Tinto decided to put up the extra $10 from each entrant to go towards domestic violence prevention was because we thought it had a huge family orientation last year.

"I think that extra initiative for domestic violence has really created a great category.”

Early numbers