BY-ELECTION: When and how you can vote in Gladstone

Queensland state election day at the polling booth at the CCSA Hall in Nutley Street, Caloundra. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Queensland state election day at the polling booth at the CCSA Hall in Nutley Street, Caloundra. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily Brett Wortman

AFTER weeks of uncertainty, new details of the Gladstone Regional Council's by-election have emerged.

Following the resignation of Councillor Cindi Bush mid-September, the Electoral Commission of Queensland has announced by-election day for council will be held on November 17.

By law, the by-election must be held within 12 weeks of the position becoming vacant.

Candidate nominations open today and close at midday October 30.

An Electoral Commission of Queensland spokeswoman said voting would be compulsory.

"A ballot paper draw will be held at 2.30pm (October 30) to determine the order in which candidate names will appear on the ballot paper,” the spokeswoman said.

"As the Gladstone Regional Council is an undivided local government area, the first-past-the-post system applies, which means people just cast a single vote for the candidate of their choice.”

The candidate who receives the most votes is elected.

In-person pre-polling will start at 9am November 5 and wrap up on November 16.

"Anyone is welcome to vote early,” the spokeswoman said.

Polling booths will operate on election day from 8am to 6pm.

A list of polling booth locations in Gladstone will be published in the coming days.

The last council election was held in March 2016 when 21 people nominated for eight councillor positions.

The Observer can confirm four candidates running for the spot as of yesterday: Boyne Valley farmer Mark McLachlan, businessman Colin Burke, well-known community champion Natalia Muszkat and recently returned Gladstone local Sue Beardmore nee Breslin.