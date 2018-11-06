BY-ELECTION: Voters make use of pre-polling booth

DAY ONE: Three out of the six Gladstone Regional Council by-election candidates handing out flyers at the Goondoon St pre-polling centre on the first day of pre-polling. Natalia Muszkat, Colin Burke and Pat Laws.

DAY ONE: Three out of the six Gladstone Regional Council by-election candidates handing out flyers at the Goondoon St pre-polling centre on the first day of pre-polling. Natalia Muszkat, Colin Burke and Pat Laws. Matt Harris

A STEADY stream of voters made use of the Goondoon St booth when pre-polling in the Gladstone Regional Council by-election began yesterday.

Enrolled Gladstone Region residents must choose between six candidates - Colin Burke, Lynette Dahl, Mark McLachlan, Sue Beardmore, Natalia Muszkat and Pat Laws - to fill the position left vacant by Cindi Bush, who resigned in September.

Electoral Commission of Queensland returning officer Mark Larney said there was a line of people waiting when the pre-polling station opened at 9am.

"It will build up over the two weeks and the last day is always a very busy day," Mr Larney said.

"We probably did around 400-500 votes yesterday.

"In the last state election we did about 11,000 votes in pre-polling."

Mr Larney, who is overseeing his fourth election at both local and state level, said voters often left their pre-poll vote to the last minute.

"There's a build-up; the first week is always a lot quieter than the second week," he said.

"We'll probably do over 2000 votes on the last day before election day. Lots of people like to pre-poll."

Mayor Matt Burnett has encouraged voters to use the pre-polling stations at Goondoon St and Agnes Water.

There will be 17 polling booths for the November 17 by-election with all six candidates agreeing for Chanel College to be a "flyer free" polling booth.

Postal vote applications must be received by 7pm on November 14.

PRE-POLLING DETAILS