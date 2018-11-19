Menu
Natalia Muszkat at the Gladstone Inclusion Centre opening. Mike Richards GLA040918GICO
BY-ELECTION: Second time's a charm for Natalia

MATT HARRIS
19th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE businesswoman Natalia Muszkat is poised to fill the vacant Gladstone Regional councillor position after the majority of votes from Saturday's by-election were counted at the weekend.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland counted almost 72 per cent of the roll as of yesterday with Ms Muszkat more than 800 votes ahead of nearest rival Colin Burke.

ECQ confirmed election day, pre-poll and "a few hundred" postal votes have been counted so far.

While stopping short of claiming victory, Ms Muszkat has an almost unassailable lead and could be officially declared the winner today.

Ms Muszkat spent election day at a number of booths including Miriam Vale, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, Kin Kora, Clinton and Gladstone Central before settling in to watch the count with family and friends.

"We had pizza and drinks while we were waiting for numbers to come through," she said.

"We saw some of the smaller booths start to come in and saw a good response in my favour.

"When the Gladstone count started to come in I was ahead the whole time and at the end of the night."

The CEO of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours kept a close eye on results until counting stopped at 8.23pm.

"I had people sending me screenshots of the progress and people sending me messages.

"I started getting messages of congratulations from (Saturday) night."

Despite all signs pointing to Ms Muszkat as the successful candidate to replace Cindi Bush, she is willing to wait until an official ECQ announcement.

"It hasn't been declared so I can't claim it," she said.

"I am very happy, very positive and confident I have won, but you can't say until it's been declared by the ECQ.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett revealed he phoned Ms Muszkat yesterday to congratulate her.

"We have a council meeting (Tuesday) and if the returning officer was to declare the poll (today, Monday) we'd move to have Natalia sworn in," Cr Burnett said.

"But it's more likely to be the meeting in early December."

Ms Muszkat ran unsuccessfully during the 2016 council election.

by-election 2018 electoral commission of queensland gladstone regional council mayor matt burnett natalia muszkat
Gladstone Observer

