BY-ELECTION: Battle down to two as counting stops

Voters attended polling booths around Gladstone as the Regional Council by election took place on November 17, 2018.

Voters attended polling booths around Gladstone as the Regional Council by election took place on November 17, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA171118VOTE

BY-ELECTION: Natalia Muszkat is on track to fill the vacant Gladstone Region councillor position as counting came to a close at 8.23pm on Saturday night.

Ms Muszkat, who missed out on a councillor position in the 2016 election, has received 26.29% of the primary vote with 70.72% of the roll counted according to the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

Colin Burke currently sits in second place with 23.22% of the vote, trailing Ms Muszkat by just over three per cent (429 votes).

Mark McLachlan (18.58%) and Pat Laws (18.45%) are in a close race for third, while Lynette Dahl (10.43%) and Sue Beardmore (3.04%) are fifth and sixth respectively.

GAPDL held a meet the candidates event ahead of the Gladstone Regional Council by-election Matt Harris

The successful candidate will fill the position of Cindi Bush, who resigned from council on September 17.

RESULTS (70.72% counted)

BURKE, Colin 6674 votes (23.22%)

DAHL, Lynette 2818 votes (10.43%)

MCLACHLAN, Mark 5020 votes (18.58%)

BEARDMORE, Sue 822 votes (3.04%)

MUSZKAT, Natalia 7103 votes (26.29%)

LAWS, Pat 4985 votes (18.45%)

(Results correct as at 8.23pm Saturday).