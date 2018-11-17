BY-ELECTION: Battle down to two as counting stops
BY-ELECTION: Natalia Muszkat is on track to fill the vacant Gladstone Region councillor position as counting came to a close at 8.23pm on Saturday night.
Ms Muszkat, who missed out on a councillor position in the 2016 election, has received 26.29% of the primary vote with 70.72% of the roll counted according to the Electoral Commission Queensland website.
Colin Burke currently sits in second place with 23.22% of the vote, trailing Ms Muszkat by just over three per cent (429 votes).
Mark McLachlan (18.58%) and Pat Laws (18.45%) are in a close race for third, while Lynette Dahl (10.43%) and Sue Beardmore (3.04%) are fifth and sixth respectively.
The successful candidate will fill the position of Cindi Bush, who resigned from council on September 17.
RESULTS (70.72% counted)
BURKE, Colin 6674 votes (23.22%)
DAHL, Lynette 2818 votes (10.43%)
MCLACHLAN, Mark 5020 votes (18.58%)
BEARDMORE, Sue 822 votes (3.04%)
MUSZKAT, Natalia 7103 votes (26.29%)
LAWS, Pat 4985 votes (18.45%)
(Results correct as at 8.23pm Saturday).