BY-ELECTION: List of Gladstone Region polling booths

VOTE: The Gladstone Region by-election is on November 17. Nastco

THERE will be 17 polling booths available for Gladstone Region residents to cast their vote in the November 17 by-election.

Six candidates - Colin Burke, Lynette Dahl, Mark McLachlan, Sue Beardmore, Natalia Muszkat and Pat Laws - will battle it out for the vacant position left by Cindi Bush.

All six candidates have agreed for Chanel College to be a 'flyer free' polling booth.

Each polling booth will have a mixture of full and assisted wheelchair access.

Postal vote applications must be received by 7pm Wednesday, November 14. Postal votes are available for collection from: LG Returning Officer Gladstone Pre-poll, 132 Goondoon St, Gladstone Central.

Telephone assisted voting will not be available for this by-election.

Pre-polling in person is available at the following locations from 9am Monday, November 5 to 6pm Friday, November 16.

Agnes Water RTC, 71 Springs Road, Agnes Water.

LG Returning Officer Gladstone Pre-poll, 132 Goondoon Street, Gladstone Central.

Further information on pre-polling and postal voting can be found on the ECQ website.

AGNES WATER - Agnes Water Community Centre (full wheelchair access)

BAFFLE CREEK - Wartburg State School, Coast Rd (full wheelchair access)

BENARABY STATE SCHOOL - 17 O'Connor Rd (full wheelchair access)

BOYNE ISLAND - Community Centre, Cnr Wyndham and Haynes Ave (full wheelchair access)

CALLIOPE STATE SCHOOL - Dawson Hwy (full wheelchair access)

CHANEL COLLEGE - 11 Paterson St (full wheelchair access and flyer-free booth)

CLINTON STATE SCHOOL - 224 Harvey Rd (assisted wheelchair access)

GLADSTONE CENTRAL STATE SCHOOL - 74 Auckland St (assisted wheelchair access)

GLADSTONE SOUTH STATE SCHOOL - 153 Toolooa St (assisted wheelchair access)

GLADSTONE WEST STATE SCHOOL - Administration Building, Cnr Boles & Breslin Sts (full wheelchair access)

KIN KORA - Gladstone Uniting Church, 1 Dixon Dr (full wheelchair access)

MIRIAM VALE STATE SCHOOL - 15 Roe St (full wheelchair access)

MOUNT LARCOM STATE SCHOOL - Raglan St (full wheelchair access)

ROSEDALE - Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James St (full wheelchair access)

SEAVIEW - St Peters Anglican Church, 50 J Hickey Ave (full wheelchair access)

TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL - 65 Coronation Dr (assisted wheelchair access)

UBOBO STATE SCHOOL - 16 Cedarvale Rd (full wheelchair access).