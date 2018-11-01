BY-ELECTION: List of Gladstone Region polling booths
THERE will be 17 polling booths available for Gladstone Region residents to cast their vote in the November 17 by-election.
Six candidates - Colin Burke, Lynette Dahl, Mark McLachlan, Sue Beardmore, Natalia Muszkat and Pat Laws - will battle it out for the vacant position left by Cindi Bush.
All six candidates have agreed for Chanel College to be a 'flyer free' polling booth.
Each polling booth will have a mixture of full and assisted wheelchair access.
Postal vote applications must be received by 7pm Wednesday, November 14. Postal votes are available for collection from: LG Returning Officer Gladstone Pre-poll, 132 Goondoon St, Gladstone Central.
Telephone assisted voting will not be available for this by-election.
Pre-polling in person is available at the following locations from 9am Monday, November 5 to 6pm Friday, November 16.
- Agnes Water RTC, 71 Springs Road, Agnes Water.
- LG Returning Officer Gladstone Pre-poll, 132 Goondoon Street, Gladstone Central.
Further information on pre-polling and postal voting can be found on the ECQ website.
AGNES WATER - Agnes Water Community Centre (full wheelchair access)
BAFFLE CREEK - Wartburg State School, Coast Rd (full wheelchair access)
BENARABY STATE SCHOOL - 17 O'Connor Rd (full wheelchair access)
BOYNE ISLAND - Community Centre, Cnr Wyndham and Haynes Ave (full wheelchair access)
CALLIOPE STATE SCHOOL - Dawson Hwy (full wheelchair access)
CHANEL COLLEGE - 11 Paterson St (full wheelchair access and flyer-free booth)
CLINTON STATE SCHOOL - 224 Harvey Rd (assisted wheelchair access)
GLADSTONE CENTRAL STATE SCHOOL - 74 Auckland St (assisted wheelchair access)
GLADSTONE SOUTH STATE SCHOOL - 153 Toolooa St (assisted wheelchair access)
GLADSTONE WEST STATE SCHOOL - Administration Building, Cnr Boles & Breslin Sts (full wheelchair access)
KIN KORA - Gladstone Uniting Church, 1 Dixon Dr (full wheelchair access)
MIRIAM VALE STATE SCHOOL - 15 Roe St (full wheelchair access)
MOUNT LARCOM STATE SCHOOL - Raglan St (full wheelchair access)
ROSEDALE - Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James St (full wheelchair access)
SEAVIEW - St Peters Anglican Church, 50 J Hickey Ave (full wheelchair access)
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL - 65 Coronation Dr (assisted wheelchair access)
UBOBO STATE SCHOOL - 16 Cedarvale Rd (full wheelchair access).