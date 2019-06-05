Origin Buzz: Punter’s incredible Morris gamble

Josh Morris celebrates scoring the first try of Origin 2019. Picture: AAP

Phil Rothfield has the inside word on all the best State of Origin gossip from an incredible Game I between NSW and Queensland.

HIGHLIGHT

The lucky punter who won $46,000 on veteran centre Josh Morris scoring the first try. He whacked $2000 on at $23.

LOWLIGHT

Channel Nine commentators bagging the decision by the bunker to disallow a Dylan Napa try for Queensland in the 28th minute. It was clearly the correct decision.

SHOOSH

Titans officials have denied the hottest rumour on Origin night that Kevin Walters would take over the coaching from Garth Brennan at the Gold Coast Titans after the series.

SPOTTED I

The best place to watch the big game was with John Singleton at the Bon Pavilion in Gosford. Every time a try was scored Singo had to shout the public bar.

SPOTTED II

The great Gus Gould, construction tycoon Lou Zivanovic, former Blues Paul Sironen and Steve Blocker Roach with old Maroons Colin Scott and Craig 'Knuckles' Greenhill at Gambaro restaurant in Brisbane on the night before the game.

SPOTTED III

Fox sports stars Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh back at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane for the first time since spending four days in a bubble at Magic round.

SPOTTED IV

Socceroos goalkeeper Maty Ryan loves his rugby league. He was at Penrith to watch the Panthers last Thursday night and at Bankwest Stadium 24 hours later to watch the Eels beat the Rabbitohs.

SPOTTED V

A couple of old superstar five-eighths, Laurie Daley and Wally Lewis, at the Breakfast Creek Hotel.

Ben Trbojevic in action for the NSW Under 18s. Picture: Adam Head

BROOKIE'S BLUE WAVE

The future looks bright for the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookie. The club had six players in the NSW Under 18's team, including edge forward Ben Trbojevic, younger brother of Jake and Tom.

WALKER'S ON, WALKER'S ON

We told you recently about the Roosters on the verge of signing 17-year-old halfback Sam Walker, the son of former NRL player, Ben Walker. He had a blinder for the Maroons Under 18's in a 34-12 win over the Blues.

360 ORIGIN SPECIAL

Catch you Thursday night with Ben Ikin and Paul Kent for a NRL 360 special State of Origin show with all the wash up from Suncorp Stadium. Special guest will include Maroons coach Kevvie Walters and NSW assistant coach Greg Alexander.

The fall of Ash Taylor. Picture: Getty

REDUCED TO ASHES

It wasn't that long ago we were all tipping the million-dollar man Ash Taylor would be wearing QLD's No.7 jersey onto Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday. He was the hottest rookie in the NRL.

We're now told Taylor more likely to be playing QLD Cup. The mail last night suggested the 24-year-old halfback is on his last chance when the Titans play the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Garth Brennan has run out of patience and told Taylor this week his position is on the line.

One more poor performance and he's gone, the million dollar salary and all.

It is an extraordinary fall from grace for the player who was always tipped to be the long-term replacement for Johnathan Thurston in the Maroons side, especially at a time when Daly Cherry Evans had few fans north of the border.

Michael Ennis has a big future in coaching.

PEST'S COACHING QUEST

Former Blues star Michael Ennis may one day have to make a decision between the media and coaching. He does a terrific job on Fox Sports and is one of the network's rising stars.

Ennis loves coaching too. He is an assistant to Ricky Stuart at the Canberra Raiders and has helped sharpen their attack and improve their halves this year.

Ennis also coached the NSW Under 18's side at Suncorp Stadium against the Maroons on Wednesday.

You have no idea how pumped he was before the game.

The rookie Blues were beaten beaten 34-12 in the curtain raiser.

He played eight Origin games for NSW and 273 NRL matches.

Ennis has played under premiership winning coaches Wayne Bennett, Des Hasler, Shane Flanagan and Michael Hagan. Plus Craig Bellamy in State of Origin.

"I always found it really intriguing with all the detail and work ethic they put into preparation," Ennis said, "I was really fortunate to have played under them."

He still speaks to Bennett most weeks about footy and life.