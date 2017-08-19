Buzzing local lady recycles old idea into modern, revamped product

A WOMAN on a mission has embarked on the journey to reduce the amount of plastic people use in their homes by recycling an old concept into a modern, revamped kitchen product.

In Australia, more than 1.3 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year. In other words, about 71 kg for each Australian, according to Clean Up Australia Limited.

Honey Bunch Beeswax Crafts owner Yvonne Langford intends to shrink that number down by selling her colourful, reusable and recyclable beeswax wraps.

"It's a really old idea. It pre-dates all the plastic wrap that we wrap and store our food in now,” Mrs Langford said.

The Gladstone local said the use of beeswax cloth in the dark ages is what sparked the idea to revamp the concept into something 21st century people would want to buy and use today.

Beeswax wraps. Honey Bunch Beeswax Crafts.

"I don't like to use plastic and I was always looking for something else ... When I heard about the beeswax wraps I just ran with it, developed my own nicks and now here I am,” she said.

The cotton-infused packaging with beeswax, jojoba oil and tree gum can last up to 12 months and are both antibacterial and anti-fungal Mrs Langford explained.

While the wraps don't directly benefit the bees, Mrs Langford said it made people mindful of their importance in the world.

"I just think that if we can have an awareness that we need the bees as a link for our own sakes then that's really good.”

The wraps can be used with all foods except raw meat and can wrap, cover and store spoil-able items.

"You can also cut them into strips and put them into your compost because they are biodegradable,” the owner said.

A sandwich kept fresh for lunchtime wrapped in beeswax wrap. Sarah Steger

Mrs Langford explained washing the cloths can be done easily with a mild detergent. She instructed The Observer not to use them in the microwave or dishwasher, however, and rather simply hang them up to dry.

"Some people really like them,” Mrs Langoford said.

A fond customer said she wrapped her childrens' lunches in the cloth wraps every day.

"I love them and they're a great product ... I use them for my lunches as well ... I wrap up crackers, carrot sticks, everything in them,” Teresa Vella said.

"I've bought six of them now and it means no more plastic bags.”

The cloth wraps are available at the Gladstone City Farmers Markets, BAM and the Mt Larcom Markets. Mrs Langford said beeswax wraps are also purchasable from Our TIny Emporium, The Health Nut, and online.

"I just wanted to do something good for the environment. People are always looking for solutions to cute down the use of plastic wrap and this is just one solution,” Mrs Langord said.

The proud owner said while running Honey Bunch Beeswax Crafts wasn't her full-time job, she hoped it would be one day.

"I hope to make a bit of a difference.”

To learn more about Honey Bunch Beeswax Crafts visit the Facebook page or the website.