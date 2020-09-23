BUZZ OFF: Council reacts to mozzie influx

Deb Auckram recently took to social media to display the ferocity which the midges in Glen Eden and surrounds strike.

Deb Auckram recently took to social media to display the ferocity which the midges in Glen Eden and surrounds strike.

FOLLOWING multiple reports of Gladstone suburbs being swarmed with mosquitoes and other flying pests, Mayor Matt Burnett has responded.

Deb Auckram took to Gladstone Open Discussion and brought the issue of swarming midges to the public’s attention after her son was savaged while playing outside.

“Pictures of my son’s legs in the last few days, this is wearing long pants and staying indoors,” Ms Auckram said.

“I don’t want us to pick-up anything from them as they spread serious diseases. . “

Mayor Burnett said council had a Mosquito Management Plan they administer.

“Including inspection and treatment of known breeding sites on council land, education on personal protective measures and investigation of complaints of breeding on private property,” he said.

“Right through to undertaking enforcement and compliance where they pose a public health risk.”

Deb Auckram recently took to social media to display the ferocity which the midges in Glen Eden and surrounds strike.

Mayor Burnett said several different breeding sites within the region contribute to mosquito populations, some of which are monitored and treated by council.

“Other existing and potential breeding sites are the responsibility of external agencies,” he said.

Mayor Burnett said council’s preferred option for mosquito control was the use of larvicides, which killed mosquito larvae and prevented the emergence of adult mosquitoes.

“Larvicide is placed in known mosquito breeding water sources in the region and are designed to stop the breeding cycle of mosquitoes at the larval stage,” he said.

“So they are not able to transition into an adult mosquito and therefore are not able to bite and cause the spread of diseases.”

Mayor Burnett said the management of mosquitoes on private property was the responsibility of owners and residents.

“Backyard breeding of mosquitoes can contribute significantly to nuisance and disease risk in residential areas,” he said.

Mayor Burnett said sandflies were classed as a nuisance and not a public health risk, which there was no action required from council.

More information on council’s Mosquito Management Plan can be foundHERE.