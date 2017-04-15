Buying frenzy expected at Hassalls auction

A HiLux for sale at the Gladstone auction.

IF YOU want a cheap car, then get to Hassalls auction of ex-QAL and Boyne Smelters gear on April 27.

There are Toyota HiLuxes, bobcats, machinery and plenty of other items for sale.

This bobcat is for sale at the April 27 auction. contributed

There is even a 3.7m aluminium pontoon dinghy.

There are more than 250 lots for sale at the auction.

The auction will be at Queensland Alumina Ltd's Recreation Ground at Parsons Point at 10am on April 27.

This Thursday there will be another huge auction of ex-Bechtel gear in Gracemere.

There will be no reserve price at this auction and people are urged to arrive early to have a chance of bidding on one of the 400 lots.

Hassalls general manager Steve Walls is tipping hundreds of tradies to go on a buying frenzy with more than 20 massive trailers and 60 shipping containers, utes, 4WD, buggies, demountables, construction gear, and much more are going under the hammer without a reserve price.

"This is your last chance to pick up quality second-hand gear from the Curtis Island project, and given the sale is unreserved, buyers should get in early so they don't miss out,” Mr Wall said.

"With more than 400 lots being made available to the public, the volume of equipment we have at our final auction is staggering, especially since its unreserved and everything must sell on the day.”

Hassalls auction of Bechtel gear attracts a lot of buyers from Brisbane.Auctioneer Steve Wall. Mike Richards GLA161116AUCT

Flaunting its magnificence, Bechtel is even auctioning off a turbo diesel charge Mitsubish fire truck.

The extent to which the Bechtel's Curtis Island construction site became a city unto itself is revealed in Hassalls online catalogue, with mini-buses, tractors, family-friendly 4WDs, and a bunch of huge trailers.

The Bechtel auction is at Hassalls' yard, Lot 18, Foster St, Gracemere at 10am on April 20.