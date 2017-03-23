27°
Local couple sell loved, popular business after 20 years

Tegan Annett
| 23rd Mar 2017 4:20 AM
MOVING ON: Jim and Robyn Steedman are selling their much-loved business Gladstone Auto Parts and 4WD.
MOVING ON: Jim and Robyn Steedman are selling their much-loved business Gladstone Auto Parts and 4WD.

IT WAS 1997 and Jim and Robyn Steedman were preparing for the biggest change to their small business yet, buying a computer.

Now 20 years on, with Gladstone's boom years and downturn behind them, Jim and Robyn still agree that was their toughest task while owning Gladstone Auto Parts and 4WD.

The couple is selling their well-known Auckland St store to get ready for the next stage of their lives, retirement.

Still enjoying their business just as much as they did the year they bought it in 1994, Jim said it would be tough to see it close.

In that time he's quadrupled the size of the store, and taken his stock value from $20,000 to more than $300,000.

Jim bought the business after looking at "about 100" from South Australia to Rockhampton.

A wheat farmer at the time, Jim said he wanted to "buy myself a job".

Now it's become something he and Robyn love.

"In the boom years we couldn't find anyone to work for us, so Robyn gave up her job and she's been working with me here ever since," Jim said.

Jim and Robyn are looking forward to moving to Western Australia to be closer to their two grandchildren, aged 9 and 11, in Esperance.

The couple, both in their 60s, want to retire in eight months time, but say it will "bring tears to our eyes" if the store is closed for good.

"It's been extremely rewarding ... It's the type of business where people can still come through the doors and we'll know their names, their vehicle and their family," Jim said.

"I want to be able to return to Gladstone in 20 years time and come visit.

"People aren't buying new cars at the moment because people are struggling but that means they still need to buy parts to look after their cars."

For information about the sale, phone Wayne Perry from Finn Business Sales on 0408667634.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone business property market

