Buyer's market lets Gladstone couple take their time

WHILE Gladstone's rock-bottom housing market has meant sellers have had to take significant losses, it hasn't been all doom and gloom for those on the other side of the equation.

Electrical engineer Rachael Parker and her partner Lee MacBeath have been looking to buy their family home over the last seven months.

Ms Parker said the current state of the market means they can take their time in finding the house which best suits their needs as a family, without worrying about rising prices or increasing rents.

"We're just looking for somewhere nice to raise our family," she said.

"We've got three kids, so we're looking for something on a bigger block.

"There's lots of nice places at the moment so for buyers, at least, it's not all doom and gloom."

The couple spend time looking for houses every second day and have been to two auctions - one at which they were the only bidders - but they remain confident they will not have to pay more than what they have budgeted.

"It was a really nice place but unfortunately the reserve was much higher and that property is still on the market," Rachael said.

"We look at it as an opportunity because we're here for the long haul. It's a great community."

While the current circumstances are working in her family's favour, Rachael said she was aware not everyone in Gladstone was lucky enough to be in the same position and she felt very sorry for those who bought in the boom and were now trying to get out of the market.

"There's a lot of people that have lost out big... it hasn't been a pleasant experience for a lot of people," she said.