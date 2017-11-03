'Buy Queensland' gets the nod from local business

News

A LEADING Gladstone business body has expressed its "wholehearted” support of state and local government initiatives for small business.

A new survey from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland showed overwhelming support from the small and medium business sector for the Queensland Government's Buy Queensland local procurement policy.

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Carl Carter said the Queensland Government strategy worked well with the Gladstone Regional Council's local weighting initiative.

"The GCCI has been active in building community and business awareness of thinking local first during the buying and procurement cycle,” Mr Carter said.

"The alignment of these buy local policies is a positive outcome in ensuring prosperity in the statewide economy and boosting economic confidence, employment and growth.”

CCIQ advocacy general manager Kate Whittle said the agency's poll of 1500 small and medium businesses showed 75% strongly supported the new assessment criteria which favours local Queensland businesses.

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni welcomed CCIQ's continued and enthusiastic backing of the Government's landmark policy.

"There is a genuine excitement amongst Queensland small businesses for our local Buy Queensland policy,” Mr de Brenni said.

"Over 2500 people have packed out our Buy Queensland information sessions right across the state.

"Buy Queensland gives local companies a weighting of up to 30% when tendering for government work.”

