Buy local and you could win!

TOWN PROUD: Residents are being urged to shop local as part of the Town proud campaign, set to his Gladstone in February and March. Libby Cattermole

LOCAL residents have the opportunity to win $10,000 by shopping local, with The Observer set to announce it's inaugural "Town Proud" campaign next week.

This year marks the first time the competition will be held in Gladstone, which aims to encourage community engagement through supporting local business and local economy.

Apart from the opportunity to win big, the campaign also connects residents and businesses to show what's great about the Gladstone Region.

David Richardson, General Manager of The Observer, said he was looking forward to the campaign kicking off at the end of the month.

"We're really excited to be starting our Town Proud campaign on February 26," Mr Richardson said.

"Everyday we will have a list of participating businesses in The Observer, and you can show your support to these local businesses by shopping with them.

"Don't forget to grab your entry form for your chance to win.

"It's all about locals supporting locals, and showing why we're all proud to be a part of the Gladstone community.

He said businesses were starting to get on board, with those registering as part of the campaign to receive a Town proud kit to display in their businesses.

The campaign encourages locals to consider shopping locally before heading online or out of town.

For more information, visit www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/town-proud.

How to enter:

Find the full list of participating businesses in The Observer, starting 26 February.

Spend $5 or more at any participating retailer to get an entry form.

Fill in the entry form and return to The Observer by 4pm on Tuesday 27 March.