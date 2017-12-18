Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
American slice, Margaret St, owner Matt Conroy with staff member Paige Avent. The business is for sale for $99,000 and the building is for sale for $495,000.
American slice, Margaret St, owner Matt Conroy with staff member Paige Avent. The business is for sale for $99,000 and the building is for sale for $495,000. Bev Lacey
Business

All the pizza you can eat for $99,000

Michael Nolan
by
30th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA pizza lovers can buy a life-time supply of their favourite cheesy dinner with American Slice on the market for $99,000.

Located in the heart of the CBD, the store specialises in massive 18-inch, hand-crafted pizzas.

It comes with a team of fully-trained staff, strong earnings, an Uber Eats contract and a modern fit-out.

American Slice is popular with Toowoomba revellers and overflows with customers on Friday and Saturday nights.

The sale listing comes about 12 months after the store had a significant re-branding and renovation.

Its Margaret St building is also for sale, at $495,000.

american slice toowoomba pizza toowoomba business toowoomba business for sale toowoomba restaurants
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Not a problem': O'Dowd says build nuclear plant in Flynn

    premium_icon 'Not a problem': O'Dowd says build nuclear plant in Flynn

    Politics FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd said his electorate would "accept" the construction of a nuclear power plant. Have your say on this issue in The Observer's online poll.

    • 30th Jul 2019 10:29 AM
    Investigation launched as concerns grow for family

    premium_icon Investigation launched as concerns grow for family

    News Probe launched as concerns grow for toddler's dental health.

    'Stupid': Business owner charged with DUI after fundraiser

    premium_icon 'Stupid': Business owner charged with DUI after fundraiser

    News A GLADSTONE business owner has fronted court for high-range DUI.

    Footpath works to start at Boyne-Tannum

    Footpath works to start at Boyne-Tannum

    News The upgrades are worth $320,000

    • 30th Jul 2019 10:00 AM