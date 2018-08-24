Buy a daffodil for a loved one and to fight cancer

FLOWER FUNDRAISER: Joan Mattson, Leslie King and Karen Windress selling daffodils and other Daffodil Day items to raise funds for Cancer Cancer.

FLOWER FUNDRAISER: Joan Mattson, Leslie King and Karen Windress selling daffodils and other Daffodil Day items to raise funds for Cancer Cancer. Greg Bray

CANCER Council member Pat Perry says cancer has touched the lives of almost everybody.

Mrs Perry and members of the Gladstone Cancer Council branch are out in force selling daffodils to raise money for cancer research.

"We often have people come up to us at fundraisers and share their stories, either their own experiences with the disease or someone they know," Mrs Perry said.

In the past 20 years, more than 61,000 Australian lives have been saved by improvements in cancer prevention, screening and treatment as a result of cancer research.

"Research has improved so much. They're coming up with ideas all the time, which is improving the cancer survival rate," Mrs Perry said.

"I think they are getting closer to a cure."

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive Chris McMillan said Queenslanders could support loved ones impacted by cancer through a new initiative, Dedicate a Daffodil,.

"By donating and dedicating a virtual daffodil this year, you can show your support to those who are currently facing a cancer diagnosis and fund vital cancer research," she said.

To dedicate a virtual daffodil, simply go to the Cancer Council Queensland website and make a donation.

Fill in your details and the details of the person receiving the virtual daffodil.

Your loved one will receive their virtual daffodil via email with your personalised message.

Every virtual daffodil dedicated in 2018 will raise funds to bring about a cancer-free future.

For information on Daffodil Day, visit daffodilday.com.au or phone 1300656585.