BUTT OUT: Gladstone’s dirtiest drain revealed

Some of the trash collected from Gladstone drains

GOONDOON St has earned the unenviable title of being home to Gladstone’s dirtiest CBD drain, according to the latest Drain Buddy audit conducted in early 2020.

A Drain buddy is a heavy-duty basket in stormwater drains to collect matter including litter, organic matter and sediment.

In Gladstone, nine baskets were installed in 2019 through a Local Action Community Reef Protection grant from the Federal Government’s Reef Trusts and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

The baskets are audited every 12 weeks by Fitzroy Basin Association and several stakeholder groups.

Data recorded since mid-2019 has revealed that Goondoon St, nearest to Gladstone Valley shopping centre is a litter hotspot for the city.

The single drain has collected 1133 individual cigarette butts in less than a year.

Audits also recorded 275 butts from this drain alone in February, following the 12-week collection period.

The working group behind the Drain Buddy project in Gladstone

FBA community participation officer Bethlea Bell said the number of cigarette butts at the problematic site was difficult to understand,

“It’s always hard to try and understand why people litter,” Ms Bell said.

She said there were many influences which could be a factor in why the drain, above others, was a cigarette butt hotspot.

“Foot traffic, the holiday season and general apathy may all have some impact,” she said.

“The common theme is humans in this equation, and that’s where this project is focusing our efforts.”

The combined drain buddy audits across the Gladstone CBD have saved a total of 5591 cigarette butts from washing into local waterways over the past nine months.

Cigarette butts have accounted for 50 per cent of all litter across 27 drains in Gladstone, Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

Among the usual culprits were some new offenders, including 148 hard plastic pieces, 171 plastic film remnants, I87 pieces of confetti, 123 confectionary wrappers and I27 glass pieces.

One ear plug was also recorded.

The next stage of the project is to implement a targeted behaviour change strategy, based on the data collected so far.