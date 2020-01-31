Butler’s dream is achieved in motorsport

Denis Butler in yesterday's qualifying rounds at Mt Panorama. PICTURE: Darin Mandy/Velocity Magazine

Denis Butler in yesterday's qualifying rounds at Mt Panorama. PICTURE: Darin Mandy/Velocity Magazine

MOTORSPORT:From whizzing around in a kart – a sport in which Denis Butler is the No. 1 masters karts driver in Australia – to powering through Mt Panorama.

Gladstone Karts Club veteran Butler is currently racing in round one of the 2020 Aussie Racing Car Series in Bathurst.

It’s been something Butler has always wanted to do.

“It was just to fulfil a dream,” Butler said in between practice rounds on Friday at a sweltering Mt Panorama.

“It’s a big ask and very hot.

“It’s the first time racing in a car on bitumen and going at 220km/h down the straights.”

These are the Conrod Straight and Mountain Straight.

Butler admitted that he had not set the world on fire in his debut race in which he finished second-last in the first practice-qualifying round.

He competed against some gun drivers.

“There’s some V8 Supercar drivers like Paul Morris and Mark Griffith racing,” Butler said.

The experienced karts driver had a ‘see what happens’ approach to the Mt Panorama event.

“I just want to finish and have absolutely no expectations at all,” he said.

There were two main races late Friday with two more Saturday.

Each race consists of nine laps on the famous track.

The 2020 Aussie Racing Car Series preludes the 2020 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour race which starts Sunday.