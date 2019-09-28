Butler reveals Epstein’s VIP guests

Jeffrey Epstein’s butler has released details of alleged VIP guests to his Paris home. Picture: Supplied

Jeffrey Epstein’s butler has released details of alleged VIP guests to his Paris home. Picture: Supplied

THE butler who managed Jeffrey Epstein's posh Paris pad claims he waited on a rotation of famous faces allegedly including Prince Andrew, Bill and Melinda Gates, as well as Steve Bannon, according to a report.

New York Post reports, the butler, who only identified himself as Gabriel, has come forward about the convicted paedophile's celebrity guests during his 18-year career working at the US$8 million (A$11.8 million) pied-à-terre, FranceInfo reported.

"I served crowned heads, diplomats, businessmen and politicians," he told the outlet.

Among the powerful guests he said he allegedly waited on were former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Prince Andrew, who would crash several nights at the apartment while Epstein was out of town, according to FranceInfo.

The royal has since admitted he "regretted" his friendship with Epstein.

Gabriel said his boss also allegedly hosted Bill and Melinda Gates. The Microsoft founder has denied that he had a relationship with the disgraced financier - despite reports that he flew on Epstein's plane to Palm Beach in 2013.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak Picture: Richard Pohle

"Any allusion to a business or personal relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and Bill and Melinda Gates is totally false," a rep for Gates told FranceInfo.

The butler also claimed his boss was still hosting famous guests at his Paris apartment last year. He said former White House chief strategist Bannon allegedly paid a visit in fall 2018.

"I was even his driver in Paris," Gabriel told his outlet.

A spokersperson for Bill Gates, pictured with wife Melinda, has labelled claims of a relationship with Epstein as “totally false”. Picture: AP

Bannon's spokesperson denied that he crashed at Epstein's apartment, saying he stayed at The Bristol Hotel.

Sources told the New York Post last year that Epstein was meeting with Bannon at his Upper East Side apartment as he tried to forge political connections.

"Bannon needs money to bankroll his political agenda. Epstein has plenty of money, and craves power and access," a source said.

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission.