Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prince Harry, Charles unlikely to have ‘loving, caring, fun relationship’, ex-butler claims
Prince Harry, Charles unlikely to have ‘loving, caring, fun relationship’, ex-butler claims
Celebrity

Butler reveals damage of Harry’s comments

by Lee Brown, New York Post
18th May 2021 8:54 AM

Prince Harry and his dad, Prince Charles, are unlikely to ever get back their "loving, caring, fun relationship," their former butler fears.

Harry, 36, had already opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the "hurt" between him and his father - then last week lashed out at him for handing down a "cycle" of "genetic pain and suffering".

Now Grant Harrold, a former butler for Charles, Harry and William, believes the public spat will make it impossible for father and son to ever fully heal their once-close bond.

"The damage is done," Mr Harrold told a UK documentary, Charles and Harry: Father and Son Divided, according to The Sun.

"And that makes me sad because the relationship that I knew - which was a loving, caring, fun relationship - can never be like that again," he said in the documentary.

 

RELATED: Prince Harry continues to double down on Prince Charles

Royal author Tom Quinn also told the Channel 5 documentary: "There is no doubt the gulf between Harry and Charles has widened considerably.

"I mean, I think if they are not careful it will be very difficult to bridge that divide in [the] future. I can't see how they can do it," he said, according to The Sun report.

Charles, 72, who is next in line for the throne, was "really knocked to the ground … with several punches" by his son's "seismic" comments to Winfrey in his TV tell-all interview in March, royal commentator Julie Montagu reportedly told the show.

"The takeaway from that interview was that there is a real rift, there is real distance, there is real anger," she said.

Charles reportedly now feels completely bewildered that his son would launch an even harsher critique - questioning his role as a father, but also the parenting of Charles' parents, Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip.

Harry went on to describe his life as a royal as "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo".

Prince Harry in the trailer for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry in the trailer for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Butler reveals damage of Harry's comments

More Stories

prince charles prince harry royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ underground mine extension to support 600 full time jobs

        Premium Content CQ underground mine extension to support 600 full time jobs

        Business If approved, the controversial project would continue to produce about 4.5m tonnes of thermal coal per annum and maintain its existing workforce for more than a decade.

        Rumours of Frecklington’s federal ambitions in CQ

        Premium Content Rumours of Frecklington’s federal ambitions in CQ

        News “ A little birdie tells me she wanted the preselection for Flynn."

        Final moments before horror fatal school bus crash revealed

        Premium Content Final moments before horror fatal school bus crash revealed

        News Mother of one of the survivors witnessed the whole thing

        Third of Qld COVID-19 doses go unused

        Premium Content Third of Qld COVID-19 doses go unused

        Health Qld is ranked second last in that nation for vaccine utilisation