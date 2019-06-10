Butcher's budget wish list for Gladstone

PROGRESS: Woollam Constructions' Craig Percival, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executive director for Gladstone and Banana Shire Sandy Munro, Glenn Butcher and CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson at the turning of the sod for Gladstone's new emergency department in February.

PROGRESS: Woollam Constructions' Craig Percival, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executive director for Gladstone and Banana Shire Sandy Munro, Glenn Butcher and CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson at the turning of the sod for Gladstone's new emergency department in February. Matt Taylor GLA070219TURN

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher feels like a child on Christmas Eve when it comes to finding out what items on his wish list will make today's state budget.

Jobs, hydrogen and health services are just some of those items on the MP's agenda, but having those wants fulfilled is often a different story.

"All members are trying to advocate for their community and you put forward proposals of what you want and once the budget is released you open your pack and have a look if something has been confirmed or not,” MrButcher said.

"Sometimes you get what you ask for and other times you have to knock on a door, ask some questions and see if you can get it in the next budget.

"I'm a big believer of making sure things important to the Gladstone region are heard loud and clear.

"You put the Christmas list out and, hopefully, when the budget is revealed you get some of those things on that list.”

Some of items on that list have already been locked in, such as the $42million Gladstone Hospital emergency department upgrade and the recent $19million Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy announcement, with MrButcher hoping the bulk of those funds would be allocated to Gladstone.

"This budget is predominately about jobs, jobs, jobs and that's our mantra,” he said.

Mr Butcher also hoped to see funding announced for more health-related services.

"We know there is a critical need for services in Gladstone, particularly our health services programs like mental health, child safety support and domestic violence,” he said.

"Griffith University did a report last year from the minister's office. I'm hoping in my wish list we'll see some money come forward in relation to supporting the work that they did to see what services were needed in Gladstone and what we can do to make that part of Gladstone better.

"We know there's been an unprecedented amount of people move to Gladstone and there's been a huge uprising of those critical needs and services.

"So it will be good to see if there's money in the budget to allow for the work Griffith University has done and looking for that support we need in Gladstone.”