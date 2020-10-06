Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Glenn Butcher speaks recently about Gladstone becoming a regional quarantine hub for returned Australian travellers. Picture: Rodney Stevens.
Glenn Butcher speaks recently about Gladstone becoming a regional quarantine hub for returned Australian travellers. Picture: Rodney Stevens.
News

Butcher to win - shorter odds than Winx

Darryn Nufer
6th Oct 2020 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LEADING bookmaker has incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher shorter odds than champion racehorse Winx to hold onto the seat of Gladstone at this month’s Queensland Election.

The Australian Labor Party has held Gladstone since 2015 and Sportsbet does not see that changing anytime soon, installing Butcher at the almost unbackable short odds of $1.05.

When Winx won her 33rd consecutive race last year before being retired from Australian racing with a record that is unsurpassed, and one that could easily be her’s forever, she left the barriers an official $1.06 favourite.

In fact, during the remarkable Winx streak, only once did she go around shorter than $1.06 odds and that was at her penultimate race start when she jumped at the “Butcher odds” of $1.05.

Jockey Hugh Bowman returns to scale after riding Winx to victory in the Star Apollo Stakes at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, on February 16, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard).
Jockey Hugh Bowman returns to scale after riding Winx to victory in the Star Apollo Stakes at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, on February 16, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard).

Sportsbet has Butcher’s rivals, One Nation’s Kevin Jorgensen at $9.50 and the LNP’s Ron Harding the rank outsider at $15.

Sportsbet has the LNP a $1.85 favourite to be Queensland’s next sworn in government, with Labor $1.90, One Nation $67 and you can write your own ticket for the “any other” option at $101.

Meanwhile, as part of the most exciting broadcast coverage News Corp has staged, The Observer is planning to host a live 30-minute debate with Gladstone’s election candidates on the evening of Thursday, October 22.

The debate will be livestreamed on The Observer’s website and free to view.

Stay tuned for more coverage on that in the lead-up to October 22.

Footnote: Sportsbet odds accurate at the time of publication. The Winx odds are the official starting prices listed in Racing Australia records.

candidates debate glenn butcher kevin jorgensen queensland election 2020 ron harding sportsbet.com.au winx racehorse
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New portal makes it easy to get lost property back

        Premium Content New portal makes it easy to get lost property back

        News The new platform which launches tomorrow will be helpful for Gladstone residents.

        REVEALED: Six of the dumbest Gladdy crimes committed

        Premium Content REVEALED: Six of the dumbest Gladdy crimes committed

        News FROM a man who was caught three times pooing in public, to a woman breaching her...

        Man in hospital after Rosedale car crash

        Premium Content Man in hospital after Rosedale car crash

        News A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Rosedale...

        Lowmead fire burns for ninth consecutive day

        Premium Content Lowmead fire burns for ninth consecutive day

        News The vegetation fire has been burning on and off for the past two months, but has...