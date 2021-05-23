Butcher supports community consultation for euthanasia bill

Glenn Butcher MP has thrown his support behind the Queensland Government’s community consultation process regarding voluntary assisted dying legislation.

Glenn Butcher MP has thrown his support behind Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s community consultation process regarding voluntary assisted dying.

On the eve of Palliative Care Week, the Premier took to social media and said her government was investing in palliative care.

“But many who have watched a loved one suffer feel that there must be a dignified alternative,” she said.

“For some, this will be the most important work this parliament will do.

“Equally, there are those whose opposition is as deeply and sincerely felt.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was proud to be a part of the Palaszczuk Government.

“We have taken a very considered and conscientious approach to taking community consultation before drafting the legislation,” he said.

“I look forward to reading the draft legislation from and the Queensland Law Reform Commission recommendations.”

Cancer Council Queensland PalAssist manager Kaitlyn Thorne said raising awareness of the importance of palliative care is crucial.

“National Palliative Care Week is a vital opportunity to remind the community that palliative care is not just the care provided to someone at the end of life,” Ms Thorne said.

“Palliative care is care that helps people (from babies to older adults) live their life as well as possible, for as long as possible, when living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

“We use this time every year to put the message out there and raise awareness of advance care planning, improve people’s death literacy, link to support in the community, provide grief and bereavement counselling and deliver advice on how to navigate the healthcare system if you or someone you know has a life limiting illness or is dying.”

Ms Thorne said she had been dedicated to palliative care for almost a decade and was drawn to the industry to support those with a life-limiting illness.

“I have been working in the palliative care industry my entire career – almost 10 years now,” she said.

“It was clear to me early on as a Registered Nurse that people spend so much time and energy bringing babies safely into this world, but too often that same amount of time and energy is not spent on people who are dying and leaving this world.

“Being able to support people and their families in this setting is a great privilege.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said palliative care workers like Ms Thorne were the backbone of the PalAssist service and quality palliative care.

“Palliative care workers like Ms Thorne have a deep understanding of the difficult situations people near the end of their life or with a life-limiting illness often face,” Ms McMillan said.

“They can be instrumental in balancing a variety of perspectives and incorporating the psychological, social, and spiritual concerns of patients, their families and the staff caring for them.

“They are here to help and can also offer crucial support to help loved ones and families through their time of grief and bereavement.”

