Butcher reveals plans for new cabinet position

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher was "very humbled" to be assigned a ministerial role in two portfolios in a shake-up of the Queensland Cabinet yesterday.

Mr Butcher will step into the role of Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing in his first cabinet position.

"I'm certainly very humbled the Premier has given me the confidence to (make) me a minister in two portfolios I'm very passionate about," he said.

"Being a fitter and turner by trade and working for QAL for 21 years here in Gladstone, it's certainly a good fit. I certainly understand the tough times manufacturing has had.

"And regional development, being a member in regional Queensland certainly allows me now to have the opportunity to get out and drive the economy back to where we should be."

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad resigned on Sunday after being notified she was subject to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Mr Butcher was assistant treasurer to Ms Trad and considered her a "very good friend".

He did not have much to say about the investigation.

"That's sitting with CCC now," he said.

"I know Jackie has been very saddened by the whole thing.

"But she's a great woman, she'll bounce back from this."

Steven Miles has been appointed Deputy Premier, with Cameron Dick Treasurer. Mr Butcher will no longer be Assistant Treasurer with the role now vacant.

He has high hopes for what he can achieve between now and the October state election.

"There's been so many job losses, there's been so many industries that had to shut down," he said.

"The focus for the whole government, including the two portfolios that I have, will be certainly making sure that we create those job opportunities with new investments and new projects moving forward to get those jobs on the ground.

"That will be solely the focus over the next six months."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cabinet would be focused on COVID-19 recovery.

"Queenslanders need strong, stable government and these permanent appointments to my new cabinet will deliver just that," Ms Palaszczuk said.