Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns

Minister for Water Glenn Butcher MP has issued a statement regarding the Callide Dam gates and the removal and maintenance of them in the coming weeks. File photo.

The Minister for Water has set the record straight regarding Callide Dam’s gate removal, after the process was criticised on Tuesday.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Glenn Butcher MP said SunWater was taking the opportunity to perform critical inspections and maintenance on the dam gates.

“These works will include the temporary removal of the gates so its certainly good to be here today to see how they plan to do this,” he said.

“Now, although Sunwater’s taking the gates off during this shutdown, I am assured there will be minimum impact to supply to our local industry irrigators and also to the local township of Biloela.

“These works are all part of the regular operational and maintenance work that SunWater complete to ensure dam safety and also their efficiencies.

“As the Minister for Water I will be keeping across this project and will be sure to keep the people of this area updated as we move forward.”

