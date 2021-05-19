Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Minister for Water Glenn Butcher MP has issued a statement regarding the Callide Dam gates and the removal and maintenance of them in the coming weeks. File photo.
Minister for Water Glenn Butcher MP has issued a statement regarding the Callide Dam gates and the removal and maintenance of them in the coming weeks. File photo.
News

Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th May 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Minister for Water has set the record straight regarding Callide Dam’s gate removal, after the process was criticised on Tuesday.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Glenn Butcher MP said SunWater was taking the opportunity to perform critical inspections and maintenance on the dam gates.

“These works will include the temporary removal of the gates so its certainly good to be here today to see how they plan to do this,” he said.

“Now, although Sunwater’s taking the gates off during this shutdown, I am assured there will be minimum impact to supply to our local industry irrigators and also to the local township of Biloela.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“These works are all part of the regular operational and maintenance work that SunWater complete to ensure dam safety and also their efficiencies.

“As the Minister for Water I will be keeping across this project and will be sure to keep the people of this area updated as we move forward.”

More Gladstone region political stories:

Rumours of Frecklington’s federal ambitions in CQ

Newspoll: Best budget since Costello era

Leaders blitz battleground Qld as early poll rumours swirl

callide dam callide mp colin boyce minister for water glenn butcher politics news
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Premium Content Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Lifestyle “Another habit to acquire is to ditch the tech an hour before bed.”

        How Curtis Island residents can score free pizza

        Premium Content How Curtis Island residents can score free pizza

        Community People on Curtis Island can receive free pizza for an entire weekend thanks to an...

        Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in CBD

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in CBD

        News Emergency services were called to Tranberg and Baillie Streets at 8am.

        Truck crashes into pole on Dawson Hwy

        Premium Content Truck crashes into pole on Dawson Hwy

        News Crews were called to Clinton on Wednesday morning.