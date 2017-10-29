Butcher promises "basic" $5k campaign for Qld election

News

Glenn Butcher will be running for re-election in the seat of Gladstone, after Annastacia Palaszczuk called an election on the morning of 29 October 2017.
A "BASIC" campaign without flashy and "annoying" flyers and advertising is what Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has promised.

Mr Butcher estimated his four-week State Election campaign featuring corflutes, "I'm backing Butch" shirts, roadside stalls and a letterbox drop, would cost around $5000.

Mr Butcher said his campaign would be financed by fundraisers, including by the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union which he is a member of, and raffles.

"The AMWU, which is my branch, held a fundraiser last week for three candidates, including myself," Mr Butcher said.

"I'm not sure how much they raised but whether it's a few hundred or a thousand it all helps."

Describing his campaign as using "the basics", the Labor member said he did not want to annoy voters with ongoing advertising.

"We're not big spenders, we just do the basics," he said.

"I've been working on the ground since I was elected three years ago, that's my electioneering.

"I want to talk to people, rather than have big advertising campaigns that annoy people," Mr Butcher said.

During his 2015 campaign Mr Butcher did not receive any donations or gifts.

