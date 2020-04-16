Butcher not concerned by supermarket discounting

LOCAL butchers have had a busy few weeks, and despite a Queensland senator slamming supermarkets for huge meat discounts, they're not concerned.

Senator Susan McDonald slammed Coles for slashing meat prices which she said "smacks of opportunism and market manipulation".

Ms McDonald said private butchers had worked extremely hard to fill the void left by supermarket meat shortages, but were now being hung out to dry.

Kin Kora and Tannum Meats owner Brendon Wilson was not concerned about the discounts.

"Our clientele is a little different to Woolies and Coles," Mr Wilson said.

"Yes, they're a competitor but they don't really play the same game we do."

Mr Wilson expected discounting to continue as a reduction in exports due to COVID-19 restrictions left a saturated meat market.

"There's going to be a lot of meat come through in the next month at a cheaper and more reasonable price for the consumer," he said.

The butcher's sales have skyrocketed in past weeks, the equivalent of three Christmases, as supermarket shortages sent people searching for other options.

"Supermarkets have always tried to screw the 'little dog' but it's nice for the smaller operators to have a bit of joy at the moment," he said.

For three years, the business has offered online ordering and delivery, but Mr Wilson said it only really took off in the last month.

And delivery has attracted a new demographic.

"The younger generation is probably who we're targeting and getting the most response from," Mr Wilson said.

"For them to try our meat and realise we have a good product no dearer than the supermarket, I think it works to our advantage."

Mr Wilson said consumers should buy from the local butcher to get "top notch" local produce.