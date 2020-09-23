Butcher MP continues manufacturing tour of CQ

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher continued to blaze a campaign trail in the lead-up to Queensland’s election, visiting another local manufacturing business today.

Jenmick, who specialise in general and precision engineering including CNC machining and milling, was the next in line for Mr Butcher to visit.

Mr Butcher surveying equipment which will be upgraded in the near future as a result of the Government's Manufacturing Hub Grant Program.

The local business recently obtained a $137,617 grant from the Queensland Government’s Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program.

The grant will be used to purchase upgraded equipment to expand Jenmick’s production capacity, reducing wait times for job completion by more than half.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Mr Butcher, said the grant was further evidence of the State Government’s ongoing support for the manufacturing sector.

“This government wants to see Queensland continue being a powerhouse manufacturer, which is why we are investing in local manufacturers as we unite and recover through this COVID-19 affected economy,” he said.

Jenmick's David McKay and Clifton Dimitrov with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher during a tour of the business today.

Mr Butcher said the funding not only allowed Jenmick to add to their existing CNC services and increase their machining capabilities, it will create two new more jobs.

Jenmick owners Sandy and Clifton Dimitrov said the company had operated in Gladstone since 1999, and quickly gained a nationwide reputation for the quality of its gears and machined components which supported heavy industry, including alumina and coal.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher toured Jenmick today.

“The grant means we can speed up our manufacturing processes and expand our service to a wider range of clients nationally,” Mrs Dimitrov said.

For more information on the Manufacturing Hubs and the grants program click HERE.