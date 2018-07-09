Butcher in Bamaga for festival

NORTHERN SAFARI: Keep the Flame of Culture Burning elders Uncle Rusty, Glenn Butcher and Uncle John

NORTHERN SAFARI: Keep the Flame of Culture Burning elders Uncle Rusty, Glenn Butcher and Uncle John

NAIDOC Week began early for Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, who visited indigenous communities on the western side of Cape York at the weekend.

Mr Butcher was attending the Keep the Flame of Culture Burning Festival in Bamaga.

"In the Queensland government, all ministers are assigned a role for each indigenous community around the state," he said.

"I'm the ministerial champion for the Northern Peninsular Area, which is one council area made up of five communities from north of Weipa right up to the tip of Cape York."

Every two years the festival is held to bring the people of the area together.

"All the communities from Cairns up to Thursday Island hit Bamaga to meet, celebrate, dance and sing," Mr Butcher said.

"Friday night culminated with Christine Anu doing a show here, it's been fabulous."

Mr Butcher also had several meetings with indigenous leaders in the area.

"Mayor Eddie Newman took us to the tip of Cape York on Saturday morning," he said.

"One of the things we're looking at is the feasibility of putting in a board-walk and carpark.

"It's a very isolated area and a culturally sensitive place, so we're looking at ways to improve it and make it safer for visitors."

NORTHERN SAFARI: Glenn Butcher was in Cape York for the Keep the Flame of Culture Burning Festival.

Mr Butcher said the visit was an opportunity for ministers to listen to suggestions from the community.

"Funding for new halls and buildings has stimulated economic development in the region," he said.

"They're looking at adding a hardware store and mechanical workshops."

Tourism is another key area of development, with potential growth

"We're definitely going to look for opportunities for local indigenous rangers to show tourists around the area and talk about the cultural history of the place," Mr Butcher said.

"It's full of tourists at the moment, the restaurant at Loyalty Beach had 120 bookings on Friday night, which is amazing for such a small place."

Mr Butcher added that he was looking forward to getting back to Gladstone to celebrate NAIDOC Week.