Butcher hits back at 'ill-informed councillor'

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has hit back at deputy mayor Chris Trevor's comments in yesterday's newspaper related to the State Government's announcement it would introduce a new private retailer in the energy market that would ease soaring electricity rates for south-east Queenslanders.

Mr Butcher said Cr Trevor's comments to The Observer were ill-informed and showed "he has little understanding of the complexity of the National Energy Market."

The Member for Gladstone said Cr Trevor's local government role lay with roads and rubbish or reducing rates for the people of Gladstone.

"I suggest he sticks to what the good people of Gladstone elected him to do," Mr Butcher said.

"Electricity in regional Queensland is subsidised by the Palaszczuk government by more than half a billion dollars each year under our Uniform Tariff Policy. We do this to ensure regional Queenslanders are not paying more for electricity than those living in SEQ.

Mr Butcher confirmed the State Government was proud of its track record as a government for all Queenslanders, not just those living in SEQ.