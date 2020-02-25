Menu
Aldesta Hotels Australia vice president Tony Barradale, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett at the official launch of the reopened Wilson Island.
Butcher hits back after travel accusations

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
TENSIONS were at boiling point in State Parliament last week when Member for ­Gladstone Glenn Butcher was accused of failing to declare free accommodation for the opening of Wilson Island.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett called for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to order an investigation into Mr Butcher not declaring accommodation and hospitality at Heron Island for the official opening of Wilson Island in October last year.

In response, Ms Palaszczuk said Mr Butcher had a letter from the clerk confirming he attended the opening on official business, on behalf of Tourism Minister Kate Jones, which meant it did not need to be declared.

Mr Butcher labelled it as an example of "mud slinging" and "grubby politics" eight months out from the Queensland election.

"People who know me and my office know we dot every I and cross every T," he said.

"I had a two-night stay for the boat transfer because I didn't want to fly back because that would have been an additional cost.

"The election campaign hasn't even started yet and (the LNP) is already throwing mud, hoping it'll stick."

But Mr Bennett was not ­satisfied with the response and said he still believed "questions need to be answered".

