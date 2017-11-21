Butcher has swipe at the right over health services

Queensland Senator Chris Ketter, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Federal Shadow Minister for Health and Medicare Catherine King and former Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers at Gladstone Hospital.

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher holds fears that crucial health services could be cut in Gladstone should the LNP form government with One Nation on Saturday.

Mr Butcher even went as far to say the $42 million Accident and Emergency Department for Gladstone currently under construction could be at risk.

Initial project works began in September, with a new 106-space car park replacing an existing car park, which will be demolished to make way for the new department.

"We've seen what Tim Nicholls does to Queensland - we've seen him cut, sack and sell - there's no reason why he wouldn't be able to come in to Gladstone and say we're not getting a new hospital,” Mr Butcher said.

"We are worried about it in Gladstone and we should be worried about it in Queensland.

"To make it worse, we have One Nation thrown in to the mix which will be total chaos and we'll see those cuts right across the board.”

Speaking alongside Shadow Federal Minister for Health Catherine King and ALP Queensland Senator Chris Ketter, Mr Butcher outlined the need for future expansion at the public hospital, extending services such as extra nurses and midwives and orthopaedic specialists.

Extra nurses, midwives and orthopaedic specialists are some of the services needed in Gladstone that Mr Butcher says he's addressing.

"I've talked to Premier (Palaszczuk) about the need to upgrade these facilities to get us to the next stage so people in Gladstone don't have to travel to Rockhampton for specialist services.

"I've also talked to the Queensland Health Minister (Cameron Dick),” he said.

"Moving forward, there's some options with the Mater Hospital which we can work on.

"In the big picture we're trying to get through the Accident and Emergency build, going forward the footprint here is just not big enough to accommodate for more and larger surgical units.

"We'll certainly have a re-look at the whole thing and make sure our partnership with Mater is strong so we can utilise those facilities the best we can.”