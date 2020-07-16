Butcher focused on his campaign, not LNP candidate

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and MP Glenn Butcher talk to nurse Liz Bellas in the new Gladstone Hospital $42 million emergency department. Mr Butcher says he is focused on his own campaign following the announcement about LNP candidate Ron Harding. Picture: Rodney Stevens

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher says he is focused on his own campaign and does not take his position for granted.

His comments come after the LNP’s announcement of Ron Harding as the 2020 state election candidate.

The incumbent member and Manufacturing and Regional Queensland Minister first contested the state seat of Gladstone in 2012 and was defeated by independent member since 1995, Liz Cunningham.

When he had his next shot at office in 2015, the same year Ms Cunningham retired, Mr Butcher was elected, securing 52.42 per cent of the primary vote compared to independent Craig Butler with 28.51 per cent.

Queensland went back to the polls in 2017 and Mr Butcher increased his margin, securing 64.30 per cent of primary votes in a four-candidate contest.

Mr Butcher said he was focused on his own campaign following the news of Mr Harding’s preselection by the LNP and planned to keep delivering for Gladstone.

“I never take any campaign for granted and I will fight for the great community of Gladstone and continue to get the infrastructure that Gladstone deserves,” he said.

“Finally the LNP have found a candidate that actually lives in Gladstone.

“It is typical of the LNP to send a failed Federal Minister to Gladstone to endorse the candidate and already telling lies that they are the only party that supports mining in Central Queensland.

“The Gladstone Port continues to break export records for coal from CQ mines that have been approved and supported by Labor in Queensland.

“Let’s not forget the LNP when last in government were prepping the Port of Gladstone for a 99 years lease to foreign owners.”

Both Mr Butcher and Mr Harding will take on One Nation candidate, Curtis Island warehouse officer Kevin Jorgensen.

Mr Jorgensen has said globalisation has damaged local manufacturing and impacted on opportunities for workers and apprentices.

He encouraged people in the Gladstone electorate to consider One Nation if they’re unhappy with the actions of the major parties.

It will be 58 year old Mr Harding’s, and 59 year old Mr Jorgensen’s, first campaigns against 48 year old Mr Butcher.

The Queensland state election is set to be held on October 31.