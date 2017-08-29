Butcher draws on 'first hand' experience, stands up for 'local suppliers'

GLENN Butcher has gone into bat for the State Government's controversial Buy Queensland procurement policy.

The policy, which begins on September 1, will define a "local supplier” as a business that maintains a workforce within a 125km radius of where the goods or workers are needed.

Local suppliers will receive a local weighting of up to 30% on any tender lodged for a significant procurement.

The policy has been criticised by the New Zealand Government as well as Federal Trade Minister Steven Ciobo.

At the start of this month NZ Trade Minister Todd McClay said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's "Buy Queensland” procurement policy could cost Queensland jobs because of long-standing, official agreements between the two countries.

Mr McClay said the New Zealand Government, in the strongest possible terms, had expressed our concern about the development in Queensland and what that meant for the relationship.

"I've asked my officials to do some work and found over the last couple of years, Queensland companies have provided more than $100 million worth of goods and services to the New Zealand Government through government procurement contracts and I'm sure many more deliver services to councils throughout New Zealand,” he said.

"And equally, there are New Zealand companies that play an important constructive role in delivering services in Australia. We believe the bedrock of the agreement is that we need to ensure that Australian companies in New Zealand are treated fairly - which is the same as New Zealand companies - and we expect New Zealand companies to be treated fairly, the same as Australian companies are in all of Australia, and in this case, in Queensland.”

However speaking in Queensland Parliament last week, Mr Butcher said the government was determined to do everything possible to use local suppliers, "to support local jobs and to grow Queensland's own economy”.

"The policy gives businesses who employ Queenslanders an improved chance of competing for and winning contracts from the Queensland Government,” he said.

The Gladstone MP said he had "first-hand” experience of issues that could arise when "local” was not appropriately defined.

"In my office in Gladstone I have had plasterers and painters from as far as away as Townsville, some 800km away,” Mr Butcher said.

"Given the number of significant infrastructure projects happening in my electorate, I have been working hard to ensure our local tradies are aware of things like Building and Asset Services and pre-qualification systems that we see in Queensland to ensure they are even in the game when it comes to government contracts.

"Not only will they now be in the game; they will also be in with a genuine chance of hitting a home run in scoring some of this work.”

Mr Butcher admitted people throughout the Gladstone electorate and Queensland were doing it tough and more could be done.

"The Buy Queensland policy will mean that the mums and dads who own their own electrical business, the local painters, scaffolding companies or the carpet layers in Gladstone will have a real shot at sharing in some of the $14 billion spent by government each and every year in Queensland on supplies and services,” he said.

Besides the new policy, which the State Government claims will help local suppliers, in the past year a number of forums to help businesses tender for local work, like at the hospital have been held.