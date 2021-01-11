Butcher delivers message after lockdown announcement

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher delivered a message to the Gladstone community on Monday morning. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has delivered a message for local residents following Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s latest COVID-19 lockdown announcement on Monday morning.

Mr Butcher said, despite the Premier’s announcement that the three-day lockdown would end at 6pm on Monday, some precautions would remain in place.

“For people who have been in the Greater Brisbane hotspot since January 2, a further 10 days of the following precautions must be observed,” he said.

MASKS

– Must be worn in indoor places including shopping centres and supermarkets, gyms, workplaces where people cannot socially distance and where it is safe, places of worship, libraries, public transport, taxis and ride share vehicles

– Must be carried at all times

– Are not required to be worn when outdoors at a safe distance from other people (for example, walking a dog), in private vehicles or doing strenuous exercise

BUSINESSES AND VENUES

– Indoors: one person per four sqm

– Outdoors: One person per two sqm

– Seated eating and drinking only

– Smaller venues up to 200 sqm: One person per two sqm up to a maximum of 50

– No dancing except for weddings

GATHERINGS

– Up to 20 in homes and public spaces

– Weddings: up to 100. No restriction on dancing.

– Funerals: up to 100

– Indoor concert venues or theatres: 50 per cent capacity or one person per sqm whichever is greater

– Outdoor stadiums: 50 per cent capacity with COVID-safe plans