Butcher defends choice after ex-Attorney General's jibes

THE former attorney general has been slammed as "irrelevant" after a spat in Queensland Parliament where he questioned Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher's judgement.

The jibe came on Wednesday when the Liberal National Party's Jarrod Bleijie questioned Mr Butcher's judgement as well as Queensland Labor's factions and union influence.

Mr Bleijie said he "felt sorry" for Mr Butcher who swapped from the right to the left faction of Queensland Labor in late 2016 to secure his first assistant minister position.

While putting the heat on the Queensland Government for its ties to unions, Mr Bleijie said if Mr Butcher had stayed in the right faction he would have had a better chance at a promotion to the cabinet.

Mr Bleijie was referring to the Agriculture portfolio, which was appointed to Mark Furner in December last year.

"I feel sorry for (Mr Butcher) because he went the wrong way," he said.

Mr Butcher was last year named the Assistant Minister to the Treasurer, while Mr Bleijie is the Shadow Minister for Education and Industrial Relations.

Mr Bleijie's comments about Labor's "undue union influence" caused a stir in parliament.

Politicians shouted to and fro so loud some could not hear the person beside them.

Mr Bleijie also called on Queensland Labor to ban union donations.

Mr Butcher dismissed the comments and said it was another example of Mr Bleijie's parliamentary bullying and intimidation tactics.

Yesterday debating continued in parliament when Mr Butcher said Mr Bleijie was "carrying on like a pork chop".

Mr Butcher said he stood by his decision to change to the left union-affiliated faction.

He said he had always aimed for this faction because he had been a member of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union during his fitter and turner apprenticeship and trade work.

"(Mr Bleijie) is irrelevant to me," Mr Butcher said.

"His whole campaign is union bashing.

"Every opportunity he gets he'll intimidate and bully people."

Mr Butcher said he was "enjoying" his role as the assistant minister to Treasurer Jackie Trad and that he had ambitions to become a minister.

"You just have to bide your time and do your work," he said.

"I'm enjoying my current role and assisting to the deputy premier bodes well for any future positions that come along."